PM on Pulwama Attack: We have given security forces full freedom to respond

Sending a clear warning to Pakistan and the perpetrators of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in the Valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said security forces have been given “full freedom” to choose a “time and place” for the “future course of action”.

He promised a “muhtod jawab” (befitting reply) for the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Underlining that the nation’s “blood is boiling”, Modi said the “terror outfits and their masters” have made “a big mistake” and “will have to pay a very heavy price” for their actions.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at two separate events — at the flag-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train from Delhi to Varanasi, and at a public meeting later in Jhansi — after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

“We have given full freedom to the security forces… I want to tell the terror outfits and those aiding and abetting them that they have made a big mistake. They will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. Let me assure the nation that those behind this attack, the perpetrators of this attack will be punished,” he said.

He appealed to leaders of all political parties not to “politicise” the terror attack because “the neighbouring country” — he did not name Pakistan — was trying to “destabilise” India.

“It is my request to all my friends that this is a very sensitive and emotional moment and the nation stands united in its fight against terror. We should speak in one voice and rise above politics. The message which should go across the world is that we are one nation, one voice in our fight against terror, the fight which we have to win,” he said.

Cautioning Pakistan, the Prime Minister said it thinks it can “demoralise India with its dastardly acts and nefarious designs” but “let me state categorically that it should stop day dreaming to destabilise India.”

In Jhansi, where he laid the foundation stone of a Defence Corridor and other development projects, Modi said: “Suraksha balon ke liye aage ki karyavahi tai karne ke liye samay kya ho, sthan kya ho, swaroop kya ho, woh saare faisle karne ke liye izazat de di gai hai (security forces have been permitted to decide the time, place and mode of future action). Perpetrators of the Pulwama attack and the conspirators will definitely be punished for their act… Hamara padosi desh yeh bhool raha hai yeh nai neeti aur nai reeti wala Bharat hai (the neighbouring country forgets this is an India with a new policy, new practice).”

He said the “terror outfits and their masters” would be given an “appropriate reply for their barbaric act”. The sacrifices of the security personnel, he said, will not go in vain. “I want to give this assurance to 130 crore people of the country from this land of Jhansi, the land of the braves,” he said, adding that “the country has full faith in the courage and capability” of its security forces.

Commenting on Pakistan’s economy, he said the “neighbouring country has been roaming around with a begging bowl but is not getting enough help from the global community… By inflicting such terror attacks on India, it thinks that India will be in bad shape. Our enemies, those who are sitting in Pakistan, should realise that the path you have taken has led you to destruction. The path India has taken is taking the country to new heights.”

The Prime Minister said the international community is standing with India in its hour of grief. “The entire world is in favour of finishing these masters of terror,” he said.