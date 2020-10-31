Divisive forces who questioned Pulwama attack have been exposed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Statue of Unity on Saturday. (Express photo by Aditi Raja)

Addressing the country on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Divas, which marks the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged the people “not to play in into the hands” of those who questioned the sacrifice of the soldiers in Pulwama.

Referring to the comment made by Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary in the Pakistan National Assembly, who called the Pulwama attack an “achievement of the Imran Khan government”, Modi said that the divisive forces have been exposed. Modi also said that India’s perspective at the borders has now changed and is equipped to give a fitting reply to intruders.

Speaking after the Ekta Parade at the Statue of Unity, where paramilitary forces showcased their skills, Modi said, “While I was watching the Ekta Diwas parade by the paramilitary forces, images of the Pulwama attack crossed my mind. The soldiers, who were slain, were also from the paramilitary forces. The entire country had plunged into grief and mourning. But there were some who were not part of this grief. They were the ones questioning the attack and making accusations. They were searching for their own gains and political opportunity in that time of grief.”

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014.

Without referring to any political party, Modi said that he ‘silently endured’ the allegations because it was not the time to indulge in spats. Modi said, “The country will not forget those distasteful comments and accusations during the Pulwama attack. I silently endured those allegations but I had a deep wound on my heart for my brave soldiers who had laid down their lives. But today, there has been news from the neighbouring country, which has exposed these divisive forces who questioned the Pulwama soldiers.”

“Today, it is my request to you all from this stage that if you have respect for Sardar, don’t indulge in such politics. Don’t play into the hands of such opportunistic politics and become pawns in their hands. We can only develop if we thwart such forces,” the Prime Minister added. He also referred to the abrogation of Article 370 and said that in the past one year, Kashmir has joined India in development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from Gujarat.

Modi also said that India has touched new heights of self-reliance on defence and has its hawk eyes on the borders. Modi said, “India is now moving towards becoming atmanirbhar in the area of defence. We have hawk eyes on our borders. Our perspective has also changed. No one can step foot here or cast an eye on our country. The brave soldiers have the power in their hands to give a befitting reply to any intruders for the protection of pride and sovereignty. We are equipped. We are building roads and tunnels in the borders despite challenges.”

Earlier in his speech, Modi also said that India has been suffering terrorism and losing “brave soldiers and innocent citizens” to terror violence. Modi said, “India has always given a firm reply to terrorism but it is time for the world to unite against terrorism. India has always been an advocate of peace. India is a feeling, which makes humans come alive due to its diversity. But many forces dislike our unity and want to turn our diversity into our weaknesses. We must identify these forces.”

The Prime Minister praised the confidence of the tribal youth and girls who have joined as volunteers at the various tourist projects in the periphery of the statue of Unity, which the prime minister inaugurated on Friday. He said that Kevadia will soon find a spot in the world tourist map and provide employment opportunities to the locals.

