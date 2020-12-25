scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet people on Christmas

Along with PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on Twitter to greet the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2020 12:47:03 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted the country on the occasion of Christmas. In a Twitter message, PM Modi said “the life and principle of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.” He also said, “May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy. ”

PM Narendra Modi tweeted “Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the country. In a tweet, he said, “Merry Christmas I hope that this festival will increase harmony in the society by spreading peace and prosperity. Let us follow the teachings of love, compassion and philanthropy of Jesus Christ and be determined for the benefit of society and the nation.”

Apart from PM Modi and President Kovind, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Dr. S Jaishankar, Smriti Z Irani, Vijay Kumar Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, etc. also took on Twitter to greet the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted “May the festival of Christmas brings joy, happiness, peace and good health in everyone’s life. Merry Christmas!”

Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishanakar tweeted through his official Twitter handle saying “Warm Christmas greetings to all. May this festival bring in health and happiness for everyone.”

Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Z Irani tweeted “Merry Christmas to all! May the festive season bring good health and joy to everyone.”

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted “May this season open doors to promising beginnings and bring everlasting joy, warmth, health and abundance to everyone.”

Gen (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh wished “a very Merry Christmas” to everyone in a single tweet.

Congress leader and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday morning “Merry Christmas! May this festival bring peace & harmony to your homes and hearts.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wished everyone a Merry Christmas and also asked everyone to visit Kolkata Christmas Festival (virtually), which is held every year on the day of Christmas in Park Street, Kolkata. She also said, “Spread the message of peace and joy.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also wished everyone on Christmas.

Christmas is celebrated worldwide to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

