Merry Christmas: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet people on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted the country on the occasion of Christmas. In a Twitter message, PM Modi said “the life and principle of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.” He also said, “May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy. ”

Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

क्रिसमस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि यह त्यौहार शांति और समृद्धि का प्रसार करते हुए समाज में सौहार्द बढ़ाएगा। आइए, हम ईसा मसीह की प्रेम, करुणा और परोपकार की शिक्षाओं का अनुसरण करें तथा समाज व राष्ट्र के हित के लिए संकल्पबद्ध रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2020

Apart from PM Modi and President Kovind, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Dr. S Jaishankar, Smriti Z Irani, Vijay Kumar Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, etc. also took on Twitter to greet the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

May the festival of Christmas brings joy, happiness, peace and good health in everyone’s life. Merry Christmas! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2020

Warm Christmas greetings to all. May this festival bring in health and happiness for everyone. #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/swaYRABDTI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas to all! May the festive season bring good health and joy to everyone. pic.twitter.com/7iSOUb1NfP — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 25, 2020

May this season open doors to promising beginnings and bring everlasting joy, warmth, health and abundance to everyone. pic.twitter.com/QE4bPiSMxj — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas! May this festival bring peace & harmony to your homes and hearts. pic.twitter.com/T006u90KqZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2020

I wish all my brothers and sisters around the world #MerryChristmas. In Bengal we celebrate Christmas and all festivals in a grand manner. Do visit @KolChristmas Festival (virtually)on Park Street and many other venues. Spread the message of peace and joy. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 24, 2020

Christmas is celebrated worldwide to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.