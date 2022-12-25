‘His vision motivated millions’: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri, too, paid their tributes in New Delhi.

“Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” PM Modi tweeted today.

Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

Former PM and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away in 2018 at the age of 93.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes. Taking to social media, he said that Vajpayee was a visionary reformer who fast-tracked all-round development.

“On his birth anniversary, I bow my head in reverence to the memory of iconic stalwart, statesman, philosopher & poet, my mentor & former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Shri #AtalBihariVajpayeeJi . Atalji was a visionary reformer who fast-tracked all-round development”, Naidu wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes. He said, in a Twitter post, that the former PM wrote a new chapter of development and good governance in the country. He added that Vajpayee’s contribution to nation building is unforgettable.