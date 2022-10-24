On Diwali, President Murmu, PM Modi and others wish people happiness

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy and happiness.

President Murmu tweeted, “Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen.”

PM Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.”

The Prime Minister will be celebrating the festival in Kargil with Indian soldiers.

Union Miniter for Home Affairs Amit Shah also extended his greetings for Diwali on Twitter. He said, “Happy Diwali to all the countrymen. May this festival of lights bring happiness, health and prosperity in everyone’s life.”