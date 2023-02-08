‘Some pessimists are steeped in frustration’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Lok Sabha and replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha had allotted 12 hours for the debate.

Here are the top highlights from Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha:

🔴 Terming President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the beginning of the Budget Session as “visionary”, Modi said, “The President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the head of the republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.”

🔴 PM Modi said that the President has enhanced the “pride of the tribal community”. “Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this,” he said.

🔴 Modi expressed happiness that no one criticised the President’s address and accepted her remarks on India emerging from policy paralysis.

🔴 The way the Covid-19 pandemic was handled in India has instilled great self-confidence and pride among the people, Modi said. 140 crore Indians rose to the challenge, he said, adding that India provided medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries during the pandemic.

Advertisement

🔴 Modi further said that it is a matter of pride that while the world saw economic challenges and war, India became the fifth largest economy. “We are proud that we will be hosting the G20 but there are some people who are unhappy about this,” he said, inviting Opposition uproar. There is positivity, hope and confidence in world about India, Modi added.

🔴 Modi said that after two-three decades of instability, a decisive government has brought political stability in the country.