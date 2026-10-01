PM Modi praises Indian pilot who foiled co-pilot’s bid to crash flydubai flight

'Showed immense courage': PM Modi hails flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar’s valour

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 07:26 AM IST
PM Modi praised Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero after the Indian pilot reportedly fought off a co-pilot accused of attempting to crash a Flydubai flight.PM Modi praised Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero after the Indian pilot reportedly fought off a co-pilot accused of attempting to crash a Flydubai flight.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”

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