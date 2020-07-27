PM Modi praises Covid contribution of J&K sarpanches, civic body chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday lauded the contribution of two women sarpanches and a municipal committee chief in tackling Covid in their respective areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM mentioned the Sarpanch of Jammu’s Trewa Gram Panchayat, Balbir Kour, who set up a 30-bed quarantine centre on the panchayat premises. The PM also mentioned Zatoona Begum, Sarpanch of Chontliwar Panchayat in Ganderbal. “She distributed free masks and ration in the entire area and provided seeds and apple saplings to help the local farmers,” the PM said.

The PM also talked about the control measures taken by the Municipal Committee president of Anantnag, Mohammad Iqbal. Iqbal, he said, required a sprayer for sanitisation of his area. “And when he came to know that it can be procured from another city for Rs 6 lakh, he made his own machine for just Rs 50,000.”

