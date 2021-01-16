Take both shots with 1-month gap, don’t forget Covid protocol: PM Modi

Launching India’s massive coronavirus vaccination drive Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of taking both doses of the vaccine, with a month-long gap between the two. He also urged people to strictly observe coronavirus protocol even after receiving the vaccine.

“I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations,” PM Modi said in a virtual address.

Around three crore healthcare and frontline workers are first in line to be vaccinated against the deadly disease in the first phase of the nationwide inoculation drive. On Day 1, around 100 beneficiaries each will be given the first shots of the two indigenous Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — at 3,006 session sites across the country.

But PM Modi warned that coronavirus protocol, like wearing a facemark and social distancing, must be adhered to between shots. “I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose,” he explained.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DI56is2Ya3 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Just because the vaccines have been rolled out, people must not forget to follow Covid protocol, the Prime Minister added. “We must take another vow — Dawai bhi, Kadaai bhi (yes to medicine, yes to caution),” he said.

Since the pandemic first struck India in early 2020, over 1.05 crore people have been infected with the disease, while close to 1.52 lakh have died. At present, Kerala and Maharashtra are reporting the highest number of daily cases.