Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

PM to attend 3-day police chiefs’ conference from Jan 20

The conference will be hosted by the Intelligence Bureau. The conference is held every year to share best practices among state police and central agencies. DGs of all states and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will participate in the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending all the sessions at the three-day conference, officials said. (Express Photo)
Emerging trends in militancy and hybrid militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, role of crypto currency in counter terrorism, and Left-wing extremism are some of the issues to be discussed in the conference of DGPs/IGPs to be held in Delhi from January 20 to 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending all the sessions at the three-day conference, officials said.

“Tentative agenda is on counter terrorism, emerging trends in militancy and hybrid militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Khalistan communication and logistics network, role of virtual assets and dark web in terror financing and drug trafficking, role of crypto currency in counter terrorism,” an official said.

Officials said the preparations for the event have started and security arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police.

“Other topics… Chinese influence in the neighbourhood and implications for India, growing radicalisation and instability in the neighbourhood and its implications for India,” the official said.

Officials said border management, effective management of prisons, and technology in policing will also discussed.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 00:54 IST
Will form new search panel for appointment of Pune University V-C within a week: State to HC

