PM Modi points to Haryana’s ranking, taunts Punjab on ease of doing business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress party-led Punjab government over a recent World Bank report on the ease of doing business and asked why the state was slipping in its rankings. Modi was all praise for Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after hearing the his speech that mentioned that Haryana was at number three among states in a recent World Bank report on ‘ease of doing business’.

PM said: “While Haryana is bringing laurels for the country, you all need to ask your CM (Capt Amarinder Singh) as to why the ranking of his state has slipped after Congress came to power.” Punjab is not in the list of top ten states as per the WB survey while in 2016, it was. The PM added: “It has been just a year and Congress ruled Punjab has slipped in ‘ease of doing business’ in the country while neighboring Haryana is shining.”

Earlier, Khattar in his speech mentioned that as per the ranking, “Haryana is at number one in North India and at number three in the country, so Centre must take care to provide more schemes and facilities so that more investments can come to the state”. He added: “We improved from rank number 14 in 2015 to rank number 3 in 2018.”

Khattar also used the stage to raise the water dispute with Punjab and said,”River waters of all states should be used judiciously so that farmers everywhere can use it for irrigation purposes…Recently, I had taken up the issue with Punjab CM to help check Ravi water’s flow to Pakistan in view of the water crisis in both states.”

Interestingly, Punjab CM had turned down an interaction request from Haryana CM and had advised him to check water waste of Yamuna river. Khattar, however, was sharing stage with Badals who too had categorically denied sharing water with Haryana through Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal during their rule.

Meanwhile, PM also targeted the Punjab CM by saying that AIIMS project which is to come up in Bathinda is a central project. He said,” Punjab’s Malwa belt is known for cancer patients. Keeping that in mind, we had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS in Bathinda. CM of Punjab must help in getting all clearances done so as to start this project at the earliest.”

