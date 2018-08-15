Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • PM Modi takes to poetry on Independence Day, highlights his vision for new India

PM Modi takes to poetry on Independence Day, highlights his vision for new India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to poetry to highlight his vision of new India, on the occasion of Independence Day, saying "we are breaking chains" and are "determined to soar above the sky and build a new India".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 4:01:37 pm
modi poetry, modi independence day speech, modi i-day speeh, pm modi poetry, modi poem, prime minister poem, prime minister narendra modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to poetry to highlight his vision of new India on the occasion of Independence Day, saying “we are breaking chains” and are “determined to soar above the sky and build a new India”. He mentioned a few lines in his Independence Day speech and the poetry was also shared on PMO India Twitter account. The prime minister also referred to Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. He quoted Bharati and sought to inspire the nation by saying that not only will India emerge as a great nation, but also inspire others.

“Hum tod rahe hain zanzeerein, hum badal rahe hain tasveerein; ye navyug hai nav Bharat hai, khud likhengein apni taqdeerein (We are breaking chains, we are changing pictures; this is a new era, new India, we will write our own destiny),” he said in his Independence Day speech.

“Hum nikal pade hain pran karke, apna tan man arpan karke; jid hai ek soorya ugana hai, ambar se ooncha jana hai; ek naya bharat banana hai, ek naya bharat banana hai (we have taken a vow, dedicated our soul and body; determined towards the rise of a sun, and to go higher than sky; have to construct a new India, have to construct a new India),” the PMO Twitter shared.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Watch Now
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement