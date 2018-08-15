PM Modi takes to poetry on Independence Day, highlights his vision for new India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to poetry to highlight his vision of new India on the occasion of Independence Day, saying “we are breaking chains” and are “determined to soar above the sky and build a new India”. He mentioned a few lines in his Independence Day speech and the poetry was also shared on PMO India Twitter account. The prime minister also referred to Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. He quoted Bharati and sought to inspire the nation by saying that not only will India emerge as a great nation, but also inspire others.

अपने मन में एक लक्ष्य लिए मंज़िल अपनी प्रत्यक्ष लिए हम तोड़ रहे हैं जंजीरें हम बदल रहे हैं तस्वीरें ये नवयुग है, नव भारत है खुद लिखेंगे अपनी तकदीरें: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018

“Hum tod rahe hain zanzeerein, hum badal rahe hain tasveerein; ye navyug hai nav Bharat hai, khud likhengein apni taqdeerein (We are breaking chains, we are changing pictures; this is a new era, new India, we will write our own destiny),” he said in his Independence Day speech.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है एक भारत नया बनाना है एक भारत नया बनाना है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018

“Hum nikal pade hain pran karke, apna tan man arpan karke; jid hai ek soorya ugana hai, ambar se ooncha jana hai; ek naya bharat banana hai, ek naya bharat banana hai (we have taken a vow, dedicated our soul and body; determined towards the rise of a sun, and to go higher than sky; have to construct a new India, have to construct a new India),” the PMO Twitter shared.

