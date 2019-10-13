PM Modi reveals the stick-like object he was carrying while plogging at Mamallapuram beach

Clearing the air over a stick-like object he was holding while he went ‘plogging’ on a beach in Mamallapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was an acupressure roller that he often uses. PM Modi was in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Since yesterday, many of you have been asking – what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Twitter, Modi released a three-minute video, which showed him collecting the waste as he walked barefoot on the sand, and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes…Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he tweeted. In another tweet, Modi said, ”Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.”

Since yesterday, many of you have been asking – what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful. pic.twitter.com/NdL3rR7Bna — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

Plogging is an international workout trend that started in Sweden in 2016, which involves jogging or brisk walking while picking up trash.

In his Mann ki Baat radio program last month, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of India’s perhaps first ‘plogger’ Ripudaman Belvi who has launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging.

Modi had said that while plogging is in use in foreign countries, in India Belvi has promoted it to a great extent. Last week, Modi termed plogging as “win-win because it improves fitness and the environment”

On October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Modi had said, “Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to eradicate ‘single-use plastic’ from the country by the year 2022.”