PM Modi to people of J&K, Ladakh: Your representatives will be elected by you, among you

Saying that a new era had begun in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh following the scrapping of special status and bifurcation of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people they would get the opportunity to elect their representatives transparently.

Advertising

“I am giving assurance that you will get the opportunity to elect your representatives in a transparent way. Your representative will be elected by you and from among you,” Modi said in an address to the nation two days after the Centre diluted Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Justifying the government’s move, the PM said Pakistan was using Article 370 as a tool to spread terrorism. “Over 42,000 people died. Article 370 and Article 35 (A) did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule,” Modi said.