PM Modi pays visit to Vajpayee at AIIMS for the third time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Ranjan Bhattacharya, the foster son-in-law of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to AIIMS (PTI Photo/@PMOIndia Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday.

This is the third time Modi has visited the former prime minister, who was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection and chest congestion,urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

Modi was at the country’s premier hospital where he laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing and also inaugurated a super specialty and an emergency block at Safdarjung hospital. The prime minister also inaugurated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a ‘connection motorable tunnel’ between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.

The prime minister visited Vajpayee for around 10-15 minutes, as per PTI.

The 93-year-old BJP leader was earlier visited by the prime minister when he was admitted and by several other leader including Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda and Congress president Rahul Gandhi since June 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

