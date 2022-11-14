scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

‘Maker of modern India’: PM Modi, Congress president pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Several party leaders paid glowing tributes on social media to the Congress stalwart.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the country.

Born in 1889, Nehru was a leading Congress leader and freedom fighter who served as the country’s first prime minister. He died in office in 1964 and remains the longest-serving Indian prime minister.

Modi tweeted, “On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation.”

The Congress too paid rich tributes to India’s first prime minister, saying 21st century India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, among others, offered floral tributes at Nehru’s memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi.

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Pandit Nehru — the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.” “A champion of democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India’s social, political and economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot,” he said.

Attacking those who opposed Nehru’s ideas, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Nehru’s relevance has only increased after 2014.

“(Mo)Distorians will continue to distort, defame and denigrate but Nehru continues to inspire and his relevance has only increased after 2014,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

He said 600 copies of Nehru’s iconic, The Discovery of India, will be distributed to Yatris Monday.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, “First PM of India, Pt. Nehru was a social democrat who coveted a welfare state.” “He was a humanist-secularist who sought national development on all fronts including agriculture & science. Today on his birth anniversary, we celebrate his endearing legacy,” the party said.

The Indian Youth Congress too tweeted: We pay our heartfelt tributes to the first PM of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. He was a humanist, and secularist who sought national development on all fronts including science and agriculture. His ideals & values will remain an inspiration

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda described Nehru as a true secular democrat and said his broad vision of India has greatly inspired him.

“My humble tributes to the first PM of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a true secular democrat, on his birth anniversary,” the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo tweeted. “His broad vision of India greatly inspired me,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:21:16 am
