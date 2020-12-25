President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

Remembering Vajpayee’s “visionary leadership”, Modi credited the BJP stalwart for taking “the country to unprecedented heights of development.” In a Tweet, Modi said, “Salutations to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary…His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered.”

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में उन्होंने देश को विकास की अभूतपूर्व ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। एक सशक्त और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण के लिए उनके प्रयासों को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Under Vajpayee’s leadership, the BJP rose from the margins to rule the centre for the first time in 1990s. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2015.

President Ram Nath Kovind paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday.(ANI) President Ram Nath Kovind paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday.(ANI)

President Kovind and PM Modi visited ‘Sadaiv Atal’ to pay floral tributes to Vajpayee. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present to express their gratitude.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(ANI)

Hailing his contributions as a social reformer, Modi also remembered Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary. “A big tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, the pioneer of the Kashi Hindu University and a great multidisciplinary genius, on his birth anniversary. He devoted his entire life to social reform and service to the nation. His contribution for the country will continue to inspire generations,” Modi said on Twitter.