PM Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 28th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary. “Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

This comes days after PM Modi, in a bitterly fought election campaign, had targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Uttar Pradesh, saying, “Your father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘bhrashtachari’ no 1 (corrupt number 1).

Modi also accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its “personal taxi” when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Former Navy personnel denied the claim.

Rajiv Gandhi, who became the youngest prime minister of India at the age of 40, was assassinated by LTTE on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 km from Chennai, then Madras. The attack took place while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.