Gandhi Jayanti: Lot to learn from his life and thoughts, says PM Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at New Delhi's Rajghat on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and said that there is a lot to learn from his life and thoughts.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.” “May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,” he added.

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

He also posted a short clip of his remarks on Mahatama Gandhi. In the video, PM Modi said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s life is an inspiration to everyone. Gandhi ji’s principles show us a way to defend humanity.”

“I believe Gandhi ji’s principles will lead us towards creating a better nation,” he added.

PM Modi also went to the Rajghat in New Delhi to pay his tribute.

The prime minister also paid his tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and said he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.

“Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India,” he tweeted.

He also went to Vijay Ghat, the memorial of Shastri, to pay his tributes.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi also paid their tributes to the Father of the Nation.

