PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary

Modi posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi.

Lal Bahadur was against the prevailing caste system and therefore decided to drop his surname. (Source: Express Archives)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the grit and determination of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.

“Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’,” Modi tweeted.

He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri’s grit and determination and his love for khadi.

Shastri was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai.

