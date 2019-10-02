PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary and urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives. The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. Follow LIVE

“We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

At Rajghat, paid tributes to Bapu. Gandhi Ji’s commitment to peace, harmony and brotherhood remained unwavering. He envisioned a world where the poorest of the poor are empowered. His ideals are our guiding light. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/4UHLj1EfhB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. The prime minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about. These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.