‘Remarkably courageous’: PM Modi speaks to Pawan Kalyan after Andhra deputy CM undergoes surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and praised his courage following a recent surgery.

The Janasena Party president underwent surgery on Saturday, a day after being admitted to the hospital. The Prime Minister also conveyed his wishes for his NDA ally’s speedy recovery.

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

The actor-turned-politician was admitted to the hospital on Friday after falling unwell while holding a review meeting with officials in the morning. Kalyan has reportedly been facing health issues for the past few months. After a medical evaluation, doctors recommended surgical intervention.

The surgery was successfully performed on Saturday, and his condition has remained stable. Doctors have advised him to rest for one week to 10 days.