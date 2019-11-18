PM Modi: All parties, including BJP, have much to learn from NCP, BJD in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people’s hearts could be won by political parties even without rushing to the Well of the House to register their protest even as he assured the Opposition that the government was ready to discuss every issue.

Addressing the House during a special discussion marking 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi extolled the virtues of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal for adhering to parliamentary norms by not entering the Well of the House. Follow LIVE Updates

“Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties, including mine, can learn from them. People’s hearts can be won even without rushing to the Well,” PM Modi said.

Interestingly, PM Modi’s praise for NCP comes hours ahead of its chief Sharad Pawar’s meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to finalise the government formation in Maharashtra.

The prime minister also said Rajya Sabha was about checks and balances. “This is absolutely essential…here is also a difference between checking and clogging,” PM Modi said.