‘India won’t bow to any form of terror’: PM Modi on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to fight terrorism and said that India will never bow to any form of terror. “As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” he said on the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack last year, in which 26 people were gunned down.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss,” PM Modi said in an X post.