PM Modi alludes to surgical strikes: One battle not enough to make Pakistan mend its ways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said it would be a mistake to think that Pakistan will learn its lesson with just one battle. In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Modi said it would take time to make Pakistan mend its way.

“Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega,” Modi said.

During the interview, Modi talked about topics ranging from demonestisation to the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel as the RBI governor. He also threw potshots at the Congress and the Gandhis, saying that those considered as the first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail and that too for financial irregularities.

The Indian Army had conducted cross-border surgical strikes on a few terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016 — 11 days after Pakistan-based militants attacked an Indian military establishment in Uri Sector leading to the death of 19 soldiers.

On June 28 last year, the BJP-led government had released the video of surgical strikes, causing an uproar among the Opposition which accused it of using the Army action for political gains. It questioned the timing of the release of the video and argued that the Narendra Modi government, which claimed credit for the Army action, had mistreated the armed forces by not providing them state-of-the-art equipment and slashing their budgetary allocation.