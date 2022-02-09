scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi: How do I respond to someone who doesn’t listen, skips Parliament

Referring to issues raised by Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says answers on these topics were given by the respective ministries, while he had himself spoken on some subjects 'whenever necessary'.

PM Modi claimed neither he nor his government likes attacking anyone.

A few days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Central government for not issuing a clarification on issues such as the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Wayanad MP, saying that detailed answers on these topics were given by respective ministries.

Modi also said he had himself spoken on some subjects “whenever it was necessary”.

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, the Prime Minister targeted the former Congress president and stated that Rahul was “a person who does not listen and does not sit in the House.”

Claiming that neither he nor his government liked attacking anyone, Modi stressed that he welcomed debate in Parliament and believed in dialogue.

“I don’t know the language to attack (someone) and it is not in my nature either. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy,” the PM claimed.

The statements were made by the Prime Minister in response to a question on Congress allegations that during his speeches in the Houses on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Modi did not answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions on the aforementioned matters.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said: “We don’t attack anyone, instead we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates (vaad-vivaad) and interruptions (toka-taki) in Parliament. I welcome this and that is why I don’t have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects).”

“I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our External Affairs and Defence ministries have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” he asked.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had responded to Modi’s attack on the Congress during his speeches in the Parliament and said the BJP-led government was “scared of Congress”. He had, on behalf of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, fiercely targeted the Central government and PM Modi.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address on February 7, PM Modi had said that Congress policy is “divide and rule” and it has become the leader of “tukde tukde” gang.

