PM Modi on Pulwama attack: ‘Terrorists will pay heavy price for heinous act’

A day after at least 38 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said those who committed the heinous act will pay “a heavy price”. The Prime Minister headed a meeting with members of the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier in the day, which took stock of the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir after the terror attack, and decided to take diplomatic action to isolate Pakistan on an international level.

Advertising

“Those who did the heinous act will have to pay a heavy price. Those who supported it will definitely be punishment,” PM Modi said. “To all my colleagues, in ruling and Opposition, it’s a sensitive time. We need to speak in one voice because this battle is for us to win.

LIVE UPDATES: At least 38 killed in Pulwama terror attack

“We will face this together. We will not let those forces who want to destroy us be successful. We will not leave the dreams of those who died for us yesterday unfulfilled,” PM Modi added. “If our neighbour thinks it can destabilise India, then it is making a big mistake.”

Speaking to the media after the CCS meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure the complete isolation of Pakistan from the international community, for having a direct hand in the Pulwama attack. He added that the government has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status for the neighbouring country.

Also read | Governor admits: ‘Intelligence failure… we are at fault also’

Advertising

At least 38 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammad on Thursday evening. A suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama. The bomber was identified as a local 20-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, who had joined the terror outfit last March.