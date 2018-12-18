PM Modi on Maha visit; to launch infra, housing projects worth Rs 41,000 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching here Tuesday on a day’s visit to Maharashtra in which he will launch infrastructure and housing projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore in the state, officials said. Soon after landing at Mumbai, Modi will attend an event organised by a TV channel and later release the book ‘Timeless Laxman’ at Raj Bhavan.

The PM will then lay the foundation stone for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro 5 and Dahisar-Mira Bhayander metro-9 at Kalyan in adjoining Thane district.

The Kalyan event will also see the launch of Navi Mumbai town planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra’s (Cidco) mass housing scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore, which offers around 89,771 affordable homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi will later proceed to Pune, where he will lay the foundation stone for the third metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority on a public-private partnership basis.

The Rs 8,313-crore 23-km long third metro line in Pune between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar will connect the busy information technology (IT) part with Shivajinagar, where the other two metro lines will also join. Modi will fly to Delhi from Pune Tuesday night, an official said.