PM on Kargil Diwas: To the wicked, needless enmity comes naturally

‘Hazards of Corona are far from being over’ ‘Hazards of Corona are far from being over’

Needless enmity with everyone comes naturally to the wicked, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday, as the nation observed Kargil Vijay Diwas, the anniversary of the Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan 21 years ago.

The Prime Minister’s message came as Indian soldiers remain locked in conflict with the PLA in Ladakh, with the disengagement process stalled by the Chinese reluctance to step back from several places in the high-altitude border area.

Back in 1999, Modi said, Pakistan had embarked upon its Kargil misadventure, “nursing delusions of encroaching upon Indian soil” at a time when India was making efforts to foster good relations with that country.

“As it is said, ‘Bairu akaran sab kahu son, jo kar hit anhit tahu son’ — which means, to the wicked, enmity with one and all for no reason comes naturally. People with such a disposition keep thinking of harming even their well-wishers…,” the Prime Minister said.

India, he said, had extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan at that time, but had instead been stabbed in the back. “But after that, when our gallant Army displayed deeds of valour, when India demonstrated her might, the whole world watched… It was the victory of high morale and bravery of our armed forces in the truest sense of the term.”

However, “these days, battles are fought not just on borders; they are fought within the country too, on many fronts simultaneously,” the Prime Minister said. “And every countryman has to decide his or her role in that.”

There are occasions when “without paying heed to the essence, we encourage certain things on social media that are

detrimental to the country,” Modi said. “There are times when we keep forwarding things out of sheer curiosity. Despite knowing that it is wrong, we keep doing it.”

The Prime Minister recalled that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was Prime Minister at the time of Kargil, had said that the war had given the nation a mantra – “and the mantra was – before taking any important decision, we should think whether our step, our endeavour is befitting to the honour of the soldier who laid down his life in those remote mountains”. It was time to understand and to accept this mantra, Modi said.

“Friends”, the Prime Minister said, “in times of war, whatever we say or do has immense bearing on the morale of the soldier, ever vigilant at the border, as well as the morale of his family. We should never forget this… and that is why our conduct, our demeanour, our speech, our statements, our limits, our aims… whatever we do and say, must distinctly be conducive to enhancing the morale and honour of our soldiers. Countrymen bound by a thread of unity, with the Mantra that the Nation is above everything else bolster the strength of our soldiers much more than thousand fold.”

This year’s Independence Day celebrations, Modi said, “will be in very different circumstances – in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic”. He said: “I urge the youth, the people of my country to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this Independence Day. Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties.”

The Prime Minister reminded the people that despite the successes in ensuring a recovery rate and mortality rate that is better than many other countries, “the hazards of Corona are far from being over”.

“At many places, it is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that Corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning – that’s why we have to be fully cautions,” he said. “Wearing a face mask, using a gamchha or a light towel to cover, two-yard distancing, frequently washing hands, avoiding spitting anywhere, taking full care of hygiene and sanitation – these are our weapons to protect us from Corona,” he underlined.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the states that are grappling with monsoon floods. “Many areas of states like Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to floods. On the one hand, we have Corona and on the other, we have this challenge. In such a scenario, all governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams, self-help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways. The whole country stands by those affected by this disaster,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd