PM Modi on Israel visit from today, strategic ties upgrade on table

Modi and Netanyahu are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Israel on a State visit on February 25-26 (Wednesday and Thursday), where he will meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a bid to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, trade and economy, and innovation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit on Tuesday, even as there is tension between the US and Iran and the Pentagon has mobilised its military assets in the region. Iran and the US are expected to hold new talks in Geneva on Thursday over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Stating that this will be the “second visit” of the PM to Israel, the MEA said, “During the visit, the PM will meet the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.”