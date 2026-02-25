PM Modi on Israel visit from today, strategic ties upgrade on table

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Israel on a State visit on February 25-26 (Wednesday and Thursday), where he will meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a bid to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, trade and economy, and innovation.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit on Tuesday, even as there is tension between the US and Iran and the Pentagon has mobilised its military assets in the region. Iran and the US are expected to hold new talks in Geneva on Thursday over Iran’s nuclear programme.
Stating that this will be the “second visit” of the PM to Israel, the MEA said, “During the visit, the PM will meet the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.”
“The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” it said.
Modi will also call on Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.
“This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing Strategic Partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies,” it said.
According to sources, Modi will be meeting Netanyahu on Wednesday for a private dinner and address the Israel’s parliament, Knesset.
The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks on Thursday and visit the Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and also visit an exhibition of technologies and innovations during his stay there.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More