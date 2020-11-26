PM Modi: ‘We need a new KYC campaign – Know Your Constitution’

Speaking at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Kevadiya in Gujarat, PM Modi also reiterated the need for a One Nation, One Election policy and a common voters’ list. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@narendramodi)

Addressing the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Kevadiya in Gujarat on Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to popularise the Constitution of India, especially among the youth, and said a special feature of our Constitution was the “importance given to duties”.

PM Modi also reiterated the need for a One Nation, One Election policy and a common voters’ list.

The Prime Minister was addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day conference, which was held on the theme of ‘Harmonious coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary – Key to a Vibrant Democracy’.

“Friends, our Constitution has many special features. But one very special feature is the importance given to duties. Mahatma Gandhi himself was very keen about this. He saw a close link between rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will be safeguarded,” Modi said.

Addressing the All India Presiding Officers Conference. https://t.co/vwPvZRWMff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

“Sathiyon, hamara prayas ye hone chahiye ke samvidhan ke prati samanya nagrik ki samajh aur jyada vyapak ho. Iske liye samvidhan ko janana, samajhna bhi bahot jaruri hain. Aajkal ham sab log sunate hain, KYC. Ye bahot common shabd hain…KYC ka matlab hain Know Your Customer. Ye digital suraksha ka ek bahot bada pehlu bana hua hain. Usi tarah, KYC ek naye roop me, KYC yane Know Your Constitution (Our efforts should be such that a common citizen’s understanding of the Constitution becomes more extensive. For that, it is very important to know and understand the Constitution. Nowadays, ‘KYC’ is a very common term. Meaning of KYC is Know Your Customer. It has been a very important aspect of digital security. Similarly, KYC in a new form, Know Your Constitution),” Modi said.

“Isliye main Samvidhan ke prati jagrukta ke liye nirantar abhiyan chalate rehna, ye desh ki aanewali peedhiyo ke liye avashyak manata hoon. Visheshtah schools me, colleges me, hamari nayi peedhi ko ise baot kareeb se parichay karana hoga (Therefore, I consider it necessary for the coming generations to have constant awareness campaigns about the Constitution. Specially, in schools and colleges, our new generation will have to get introduced to it closely),” PM Modi said.

“I would urge you all (presiding officers) to take initiatives to make our Constitution popular among the young generation, that too through innovative methods,” he added.

The PM also reiterated the importance of adopting One Nation, One Election policy.

“One Nation, One Election sirf ek charcha ka Vishay nahi hai. Balki ye Bharat ki jarurat hai. Har kuch mahine pe Bharat mein kahi na kahi chunav ho rahe hote hain. Isse vikas ke karyo par jo prabhav padta hai, use aap sab bhali bhanti janate hain. Aise me One Nation One Election par gahan adhyayan aur manthan avashyak hai (One Nation, One Election is not just a subject of discussion. On the contrary, it is a need of India. Every few months, somewhere or the other, elections are being held in India. You all are well aware of the effect this has on developmental works. In such a situation, it is necessary to study One Nation, One Election),” Modi said, while telling the presiding officers that they can guide and lead this discussion.

People observe Constitution Day at Ambedkar Garden in south Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) People observe Constitution Day at Ambedkar Garden in south Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The PM also advocated for a common voters’ list for all the elections in the country.

“Lok Sabha ho, Vidhan Sabha ho ya Panchayat chunav ho, iske liye ek hi voters’ list kaam me aye iske liye hame sab se pehle rasta banana hoga. Aaj har ek ke liye alag alag voters’ list hain. Ham kyoon kharcha kar rahe hain? Samay kyon barbad kar rahe hain? (First, we have to prepare the path for a common voters’ list, whether it is Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, or Panchayat election. Today, we have separate voters’ list for every election. Why are we spending? Why are we wasting time?),” PM Modi said.

The PM also said that the language of the Constitution and of various laws is generally difficult to understand for common citizens, for whom they have been framed. He said the language of any law should be simple, so everyone can understand it, and added that Speakers can be helpful in that direction.

