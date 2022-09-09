scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II was a stalwart of our times: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi recalled his "memorable" meetings with Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 and 2018, saying he would "never forget her warmth and kindness".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Queen Elizabeth II (Twitter/@NarendraModi)

Hours after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday remembered her as a “stalwart of our times”, saying she “provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people” and “personified dignity and decency in public life”.

PM Modi recalled his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018, saying he would “never forget her warmth and kindness”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour,” he said.

“I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” Modi said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:23:43 am
Next Story

AAP student wing, CYSS, all set for PUCSC elections

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

Pakistan floods and Indian response
Explained

Pakistan floods and Indian response

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

India slips 2 places on Human Development Index as Covid reverses global gains

India slips 2 places on Human Development Index as Covid reverses global gains

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement