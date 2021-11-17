Our conduct in House should be according to Indian values: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that importance and priority to duty should be the new mantra for legislators, lawmakers and the public servants for the next 25 years. Emphasising on the quality and decency of debates in the houses, Modi further said the spirit of the debates should be “Indianness”.

“Next 25 years are very important for India. In this, we can implement only one mantra with full commitment and responsibility – duty, duty, duty. Duty in every action, word and lifestyle. It will have its impact on development and on every citizen. The mantra that would take us forward would be duty,” Modi said while addressing the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) on the occasion of its 100th year celebrations in Shimla.

The Prime Minister had a suggestion to build ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’. He said there should be a portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country. The portal he said should provide research materials for all the lawmakers and the libraries of all state assemblies should be digitalised also.

In the backdrop of Parliament facing total washout of sessions, Modi also emphasised on the quality of the debate. “The traditions and arrangements of our House should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness, the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Most importantly, our own conduct in the House should be according to Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us that debates on the floor of the houses.”

The Prime Minister also suggested that every house should spare three or four days in a year for the members to share their experiences in public life

“It should be such a way in which public representatives doing something special for the society tell their experience, tell the country about this aspect of their social life also. You will see, along with other people’s representatives, other people of the society will also get to learn a lot,” he said

“Can we think of setting a separate time for Quality Debate as well? Such a debate in which dignity, seriousness is fully followed, no one should make political slurs on anyone. In a way, it should be the healthiest time of the House, a healthy day,” he asked.

Modi also said there should be efforts to value addition to debates which should be conducted within rules and decency.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday called for “decisive” measures to enhance the dignity and decorum of legislative bodies.

While expressing concern about the decrease in the number of sittings of the legislatures and the decline in the discussions over bills, Birla, who was addressing the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on the occasion of its 100th year celebrations in Shimla, said it was time to take some decisive measures by consulting all political parties to enhance the dignity and decorum of the law-making bodies.

Birla said by the time the country celebrates 100 years of Independence, there has to be a collective resolve to prepare a model document to ensure uniformity in rules and procedures for all the legislative bodies across the country. “Those rules should be as per the hopes and aspirations of the citizens. We should also review our rules and procedures of legislatures to ensure rights of the people are protected and to make the public representatives more accountable and transparent to them,” Birla said.