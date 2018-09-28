PM Modi offers tribute: Manoharsinh Jadeja, the Dada of Gujarat politics, passes away

Popularly called Dada (grandfather), he wrote poems under his pen name Ravipiyu. Popularly called Dada (grandfather), he wrote poems under his pen name Ravipiyu.

Former minister and patriarch of the royal family of erstwhile Rajkot state, Manoharsinh Jadeja, died in Rajkot on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 82. He is survived by his wife Mankumari, son Mandhatasinh and four daughters. Rajiv Vachhrajani, his personal assistant, said that Manoharsinji was a patient of Alzheimer’s and was being treated at Ranjit Vilas Palace in the city.

Born on November 18, Manoharsinh was the son of Pradyumansinh Jadeja, the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Rajkot. He completed his primary and higher schooling from Rajkot-based Raj Kumar College (RKC). He made his debut in first-class cricket for Saurashtra in 1955-56 in the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat. He played 14 Ranji Trophy matches and was the captain of Saurashtra team.

Later on, he joined the Congress and was elected to Gujarat Assembly thrice, between 1967 and 1995, and served as a cabinet minister, holding portfolios of health, finance, port, youth and cultural affairs. He also served as the chairman of Gujarat State Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and was the vice-president of Gujarat State Congress Committee. He had not been active in politics since 1999.

Popularly called Dada (grandfather), he wrote poems under his pen name Ravipiyu. Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Minister Shri Manoharsinh Jadeja Ji. Respected across party lines, he made a mark as a dedicated legislator and good administrator. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour.”

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil posted a picture with him on his Twitter handle, saying that in his passing away, the state lost an efficient leader of the masses. “The demise of Manoharsinh Jadeja, a notch above others in public life of Gujarat, has created a void which is difficult to be filled… Dada’s grasp over the administration and his work efficiency will always be a source of inspiration for leader of people,” he added.

Mandhatasinh said that people will be able to pay their last respect at Ranjit Vilas Palace between 8 am and 10 am.

