‘Felt blessed’: PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

The prime minister’s visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras in Delhi comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws.

During Modi’s visit, no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict the movement of the common people, official sources said, news agency PTI reported.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” he tweeted after the visit.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s death anniversary was observed on Saturday. The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj. “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society,” Modi had tweeted on Saturday.

The farmers’ protest today entered day 22. Farmers will observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ across the country today to pay homage to those farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation.

