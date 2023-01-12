scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

PM Modi offers condolences to Sharad Yadav’s family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Former union minister Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, according to news reports. Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news, according to news agency ANI. He was 75.

Shri Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family, read the statement releasd by Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

The Congress president also extended his condolences.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 23:55 IST
