PM Modi offers condolences to Sharad Yadav’s family

Former union minister Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, according to news reports. Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news, according to news agency ANI. He was 75.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023
Shri Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family, read the statement releasd by Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.
The Congress president also extended his condolences.
Twitter/ PublishCurate a story with Twitter
What would you like to embed?
Enter a Twitter URL
देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।
एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।
उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ।
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023
Get Widget
That’s all we need, unless you’d like to set customization options.
By embedding Twitter content in your website or app, you are agreeing to the Developer Agreement and Developer Policy.
देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।
एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।
उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ।
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023Subscriber Only Stories