From President Murmu’s home turf, PM Modi pitches eastern India as ‘country’s growth engine’

President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj, along with PM Modi visited her in-laws’ village, Pahadpur, and offered prayers at the sacred groves — Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera. (Credit: X/@narendramodi)

Reiterating his government’s ‘Purvodaya’ mission, which emphasises the development of eastern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the region, once synonymous with backwardness during the Congress era, is now becoming a gateway to progress.

“The vision of the central government is the development of India through the development of Eastern India. The Purvodaya policy is unlocking the immense potential of the eastern states,” Modi said while addressing a rally at Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore at the programme, organised to mark two years of the BJP government in Odisha.