PM Modi details steps his government has taken for women’s benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that his government has worked towards eliminating problems faced by women and spoke about providing security for those working in night shifts, reducing female foeticide and passing a law against the practice of triple talaq.

At a function in Delhi to celebrate 25 years of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Prime Minister spoke briefly on the safety of working women. He said that his government has provided adequate security to women who have to work at night.

Speaking about the government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, the Prime Minister said that many states have seen an increase in the number of the girls being born. Modi criticised the “narrow-mindedness” of some people who were killing the girl child in the mother’s womb.

He also said the law against triple talaq was one of the several efforts by the government to provide justice to people.

“I am confident that this key legislation will be accorded approval by Parliament soon,” he said, according to a PTI report. The bill is pending before the Rajya Sabha since the Lok Sabha has already passed it.

Modi said that NHRC has an important role to play in the government’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). He said the commission is committed to improving the lives of people by ensuring their rights.

The Prime Minister’s comments came even as the #MeToo campaign gained momentum over the past few days, with many women speaking up about sexual harassment they faced inside and outside the workplace. At least six women journalists have accused Minister of State for External Affairs, M J Akbar, of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour while he was the editor of a newspaper.

Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, said Friday that her ministry will constitute a committee with senior judicial and legal personalities to look into all sexual harassment cases emanating from the #MeToo campaign.

