PM Modi never books hotel, bathes at airport during international refuelling stops: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never booked a hotel during a refuelling stop outside the country, he bathes at the airport and boards the flight, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Earlier when prime minister went abroad, a hotel was booked for an overnight stay during technical halts to get fuel. Narendra Modi has till today not booked a hotel during a technical halt. He stays at the airport, takes bath there and proceeds further after refuelling is done,” Shah said while replying to debate on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill.

Shah also credited Modi for setting tough norms during international trips by “taking less than 20 per cent staff”.

“There was an arrangement of separate vehicles for the accompanying staff. He (Modi) conveyed that four to five people should go in a car or a bus which should be arranged,” Shah said.

Referring to the Gandhi family, the Home Minister stated that “three protectees” of the Special Protection Group (SPG) have “flouted security rules around 600 times”.

Shah said that since 2015, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had travelled 1,892 times in India and 247 times abroad without informing the SPG.

He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi had travelled 50 times in Delhi, 13 times outside Delhi without SPG bulletproof vehicle, and 24 times abroad without informing the security force.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled 339 times in Delhi, 64 times in other parts of the country without the SPG in the same period, he said. Shah said that Priyanka made 99 foreign trips since 1991, and 78 of them were without SPG cover. “If you enter public life, you will have to follow the rules,” he said.

Rejecting the Congress’s allegation that the withdrawal of SPG cover was “vendetta politics”, Shah said: “The Narendra Modi government will never take any decision for political vendetta. This decision was taken purely on professional security assessment.”

The Bill was passed with a voice vote, amid a walkout by the Congress, DMK and Left parties.

Shah said the Bill would restore the law’s original intent, as enacted in 1988, which is to protect the prime minister and former prime minister. “Let me put this on record, the law was changed five times, keeping just one family in mind. This is the first time it is being amended for the Prime Minister… SPG was created to protect the prime minister and the amendment is meant to make it more efficient,” he said.