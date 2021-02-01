Blast near Israeli Embassy: PM speaks with Netanyahu, assures security of Israeli representatives

Days after a minor blast went off near the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu Monday and shared his commitment to the security of Israeli representatives in India.

A crude bomb went off near the Israeli Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi on January 29, which also marked the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. While no one was injured in the explosion, investigators have found clues that point to a sophisticated attempt at launching a coordinated international attack with the aim of sending a message, hinting at links to Iran.

The two leaders discussed cooperate in their respective countries’ fight against terrorism. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government’s efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India,” the Office of PM of Israel said in a tweet.

“Indian Prime Minister Modi noted that his country is committed to the security of our people and added that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

Modi and Netanyahu also discussed a “possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines”. “Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Indian Prime Minister Modi on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccines operation there. The latter congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel.

“The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination,” the statement said.

Sources in the security establishment said preliminary forensic examination of the site and the bomb have revealed that the explosive used was PETN. A military grade explosive, PETN is not easily available and has been used in the past by groups such as Al Qaeda for making bombs.