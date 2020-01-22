PM Modi, Nepal PM Oli inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar border check post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli (on the screen) jointly inaugurate the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli (on the screen) jointly inaugurate the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border on Tuesday.

Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis. The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to-people contact. The first integrated check post was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.

The project was launched jointly by the two leaders via a video link.

At the event, both prime ministers also reviewed the progress in Indian-assisted post-2015 earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal. Out of India’s commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

Addressing the event via video, Oli invited Modi to visit Nepal. PM Modi said he looks forward to a visit this year.

