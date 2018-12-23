PM Modi: Need each family in booths to know me, me to know them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked BJP workers to spread out across the country over the next three or four months before the General Election and connect with voters of all ages to ensure that there is not a “single family” in any booth that does not know him, or a single voter he does not know.

Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day national executive convention of BJP Mahila Morcha in Gandhinagar, Modi said, “We have to work towards a single mantra: mera booth, sab se majboot (my polling booth is the strongest). All my sisters working at the national, state and district levels — all of us have one duty: to make the party strong at the booth level. There should not be a single family from the booth who does not know me, (and) there should be no family in the booth whom I do not know.”

He told the party workers, “You should know about their good and bad times, and they should know how the BJP government is working speedily to alleviate their problems.”

Exhorting the cadres to connect with first-time voters on college campuses, Modi asked whether they have downloaded the Narendra Modi app and are engaged in forwarding messages and news on the government works on social media.

Earlier in the day, former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, who was recently acquitted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case, was seen sharing the dais with Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and other women leaders at the event.

Kodnani later sat in the audience with other BJP leaders when Modi arrived for the concluding session. This was Kodnani’s first appearance at a party event which had the Prime Minister present.

The Mahila Morcha passed a resolution to work towards bringing the BJP back to power under Modi’s leadership in 2019. It asked party workers to take an oath to help spread awareness about the “Prime Minister’s programmes” in every household.

Addressing the Morcha members, the Prime Minister said his government is in the process of “rooting out every problem and finding a stable solution”. He said, “In the coming two or three months, you need to reach out to every single person in the country —- be it daughters, mothers or senior citizens —- and make them believe that our government is fully committed in making their lives secure and successful.”

On a day the Centre slashed GST rates for items from TV sets up to 32 inches to movie tickets, Modi pointed out that his government has contributed in controlling inflation. “We have not only made kitchens smokeless but also taken care of kitchen budget… by controlling price-rise,” he said. “You are sure to remember the situation that existed four-and-a-half years ago; how inflation had become part of life. It is also due to GST that prices of items, ranging from food items to clothes and shoes, have reduced.”

He said EMIs, mobile phones, electricity and medicines have also become cheaper.

Without naming any party, Modi said rivals have been in power for the last six or seven decades and even now continue to “just make promises”. He said, “The foundations that we have laid in the past four years, and the campaigns we have started for a positive social transformation, are unprecedented.”

He listed government programmes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradan Mantri Mundra Yojana, and Beti Bachao Beti Padao, among others, and said these schemes have women at the core and have contributed to women’s empowerment.

He said Haryana, where the gender inequality was “worrisome”, has seen an improvement in sex ratio after the BJP came to power in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who accompanied the Prime Minister, said, “The 2019 are important for the future of the country…. Our country is progressing quickly, but to give it more pace, the next five years is also very important.”