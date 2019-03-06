PM Modi national pension scheme, slams Left, Congress governments

Toggle Menu
Describing himself as “mazdoor number one”, Modi, while launching the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan from Vastral, Ahmedabad, said, “This is the first such scheme after Independence which has touched the section of society which has not been thought about.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a pension scheme for 42 crore unorganised workers in India and said it took just 55 months for the son of tea vendor to do what even Communist governments in states and the Congress could not carry out since Independence.

Describing himself as “mazdoor number one”, Modi, while launching the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan from Vastral, Ahmedabad, said, “This is the first such scheme after Independence which has touched the section of society which has not been thought about.” He pointed out that more than Rs 11 lakh was transferred online to pension accounts of over 2 lakh beneficiaries across the country. He said 14.5 lakh beneficiaries have already joined the PM-SYM.

