Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in re... Read More
- Tags:
- anti-naxal
- Narendra Modi
Citing the success of government efforts in snuffing out Left Wing Extremism and ensuring a sharp decline in extreme poverty levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his ministers and senior officers Wednesday to focus on preventing substance abuse by the youth to realise the goal of a “nasha mukt” India.
Addressing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at Bharat Mandapam where he reviewed the work of ministries and departments, Modi was quoted as having said, “I want our children, the future of India, to remain free from substance abuse (nasha mukt).”
During the meeting which began at 10 am and continued until 3 pm, and where Secretary-rank officers were present, the Prime Minister, who spoke for around 40 minutes, made an impassioned plea for a “nasha mukt” country.
He told those present that the effort which went into defeating Left-Wing Extremism and Naxal violence should be replicated to liberate the country from substance abuse – in August this year, Modi had launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’.
At the meeting, it is learnt that Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, made a PowerPoint presentation on the recent World Bank report about the sharp decline in extreme poverty in India. It is learnt that she mentioned the country’s growth rate in recent years, capital expenditure and expansion of infrastructure as some of the factors that contributed to the decline in poverty.
Thakur highlighted that poverty had come down due to the joint efforts of all the departments concerned, both at the Centre and in states. Thereafter, more than half a dozen secretaries of ministries made brief remarks about poverty alleviation initiatives which, they said, contributed to lifting 50 crore people out of poverty.
The secretaries are learnt to have spoken about Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission. They also highlighted initiatives for rural livelihood, agriculture, telecom and financial inclusion.
It is learnt that Home Secretary Govind Mohan made a presentation on the success against Left Wing Extremism and Naxal violence. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard.