Citing the success of government efforts in snuffing out Left Wing Extremism and ensuring a sharp decline in extreme poverty levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his ministers and senior officers Wednesday to focus on preventing substance abuse by the youth to realise the goal of a “nasha mukt” India.

Addressing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at Bharat Mandapam where he reviewed the work of ministries and departments, Modi was quoted as having said, “I want our children, the future of India, to remain free from substance abuse (nasha mukt).”

During the meeting which began at 10 am and continued until 3 pm, and where Secretary-rank officers were present, the Prime Minister, who spoke for around 40 minutes, made an impassioned plea for a “nasha mukt” country.