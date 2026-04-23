Mahila thana to Rs 36,000 women’s allowance: PM Modi announces ’10 guarantees’ ahead of Bengal phase 2 polls

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, addressing a poll rally in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar in Nadia district ahead of the second phase of polling, pledged a set of ten guarantees, which aims to empower the women and children, if it comes to power in the state.
These guarantees include direct cash transfers of Rs 36,000 to women’s bank accounts in a single year, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to young women for their graduation, aid of up to Rs 21,000 to expectant mothers, free screening for sickle cell disease, and free vaccinations against cervical cancer, among others.
PM Modi began his speech by congratulating the people of West Bengal for massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of assembly elections, calling the poll figures indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”.
He also claimed the BJP has won decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in huge numbers.
Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 62.18 per cent, as of 1 pm.
Underlining the guarantees, Modi said, “…Today, I offer ten guarantees to the sisters of Bengal. The 1st guarantee is that those who commit atrocities against the sisters and daughters of Bengal will face the strictest possible punishment. Women’s police stations will be established in every block, and special squads will be formed to ensure safety on the streets.”
He also said that young women will be recruited into the Bengal Police force in large numbers.
Besides these two, here are the fresh set of guarantees the prime minister vowed today:
🔴Under the Bengal BJP government’s ‘Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card,’ Rs 36,000 will be transferred to women’s bank accounts within a year.
🔴A BJP government in Bengal will provide Rs 50,000 assistance to young girls pursuing their graduation.
🔴Pregnant mothers will also receive financial support of Rs 21,000.
🔴To ensure better nutrition of children, an additional Rs 36,000 will be provided.
🔴Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the future of daughters will be secured.
🔴For self-employment, loans of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided under the Mudra scheme. Describing this move, Modi, at the rally, said he himself would stand as the guarantor for such loans.
🔴Lakhs of women will be supported to become “Lakhpati Didis” (financially empowered).
🔴Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh will be available for crores of sisters and daughters in the state, Modi highlighted.
🔴Under PM Awas Yojana, houses for poor families in Bengal will be registered in the name of women, a move that would enable them to possess “full ownership rights,” Modi claimed, adding that a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh will be deposited directly to the bank accounts of women for the construction of the house.
Additionally, the daughters in Bengal will receive free vaccinations against cervical cancer and free screening for sickle cell disease, Modi announced during the rally.
“These are Modi’s 10 guarantees, and a guarantee from Modi means a guarantee that the promise will definitely be fulfilled,” the prime minister concluded.
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