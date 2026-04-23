Mahila thana to Rs 36,000 women’s allowance: PM Modi announces ’10 guarantees’ ahead of Bengal phase 2 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, addressing a poll rally in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar in Nadia district ahead of the second phase of polling, pledged a set of ten guarantees, which aims to empower the women and children, if it comes to power in the state.

These guarantees include direct cash transfers of Rs 36,000 to women’s bank accounts in a single year, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to young women for their graduation, aid of up to Rs 21,000 to expectant mothers, free screening for sickle cell disease, and free vaccinations against cervical cancer, among others.

PM Modi began his speech by congratulating the people of West Bengal for massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of assembly elections, calling the poll figures indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”.