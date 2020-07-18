PM Modi: Multilateralism needs to represent reality of contemporary world

PM Narendra Modi delivering virtual keynote address at UN ECOSOC. (Source: Narendra Modi/YouTube) PM Narendra Modi delivering virtual keynote address at UN ECOSOC. (Source: Narendra Modi/YouTube)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that “multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world” as he called for the reform of the United Nations on the 75 anniversary of the international organisation.

Virtually delivering the keynote address at this year’s High-Level Segment of the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session, Modi said, “India firmly believes that the path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. As children of planet Earth, we must join hands to address our common challenges and achieve our common goals. However, multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world.

“Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre can meet the aspirations of humanity. Today, while celebrating 75 years of the United Nations, let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system, to enhance its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation. The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform. Let us not lose this chance,” the Prime Minister said.

