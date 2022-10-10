PM Modi: Mulayam’s demise big loss for country; he kept blessing me

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, saying the deceased Samajwadi Party founder had been so large-hearted that “until he stayed alive, he kept blessing me”.

“While I was coming here, I got the sad news that Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away… His demise is a big loss for the country. I have a very special bond with Mulayam Singh.. When we used to meet as Chief Ministers — he and I— we felt a sense of belonging,” the prime minister said at Amod in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, where he laid the foundation for several development projects.

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

“In 2014, when BJP blessed me as its prime ministerial candidate, I had called people from the Opposition whom I had a bond with — although we had ideological differences — to seek blessings. I remember Mulayam Singhji had given me two words of advice as blessings—it is my amaanat… In 2019, in the last Parliament session of the last government, Mulayam Singh stood up on the floor of the House to say something which is the biggest blessing of my life. He had said, ‘Modiji takes everyone together and I am confident he will win 2019 and become prime minister again’. His heart must have been so big that until he stayed alive, he kept blessing me. And today, from the bank of Maa Narmada and in the land of Gujarat, I pay my sincere tributes to him. I pray to God to give his family and supporters strength to face this loss.”

A three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav died at a hospital on Monday at the age of 82.