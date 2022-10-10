scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

PM Modi: Mulayam’s demise big loss for country; he kept blessing me

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has kept as amaanat two words of advice that the Samajwadi Party founder gave him in 2014.

Narendra Modi with late Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Twitter/ @NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, saying the deceased Samajwadi Party founder had been so large-hearted that “until he stayed alive, he kept blessing me”.

“While I was coming here, I got the sad news that Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away… His demise is a big loss for the country. I have a very special bond with Mulayam Singh.. When we used to meet as Chief Ministers — he and I— we felt a sense of belonging,” the prime minister said at Amod in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, where he laid the foundation for several development projects.

“In 2014, when BJP blessed me as its prime ministerial candidate, I had called people from the Opposition whom I had a bond with — although we had ideological differences — to seek blessings. I remember Mulayam Singhji had given me two words of advice as blessings—it is my amaanat… In 2019, in the last Parliament session of the last government, Mulayam Singh stood up on the floor of the House to say something which is the biggest blessing of my life. He had said, ‘Modiji takes everyone together and I am confident he will win 2019 and become prime minister again’. His heart must have been so big that until he stayed alive, he kept blessing me. And today, from the bank of Maa Narmada and in the land of Gujarat, I pay my sincere tributes to him. I pray to God to give his family and supporters strength to face this loss.”

Also Read |The Mulayam family saga: From power and glory to bitter feuds

A three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav died at a hospital on Monday at the age of 82.

