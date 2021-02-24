scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

PM Modi: ‘Govt ushered historic increase in MSP, doing everything possible to double farmers’ income’

Commemorating the completion of two years of the PM-Kisan scheme, PM Modi said it was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 1:22:02 pm
prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi, pm modi on msp, minimum support price, farm laws, farm laws msp, farm laws protest, farmers protest, farmers protest delhi, farmers protest newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said his government has ushered a “historic increase” in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

In a series of tweets commemorating the completion of two years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-Kisan scheme, the Prime Minister said, “On this day, two years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring.”

“Our government had the honour of ushering a historic increase in MSP. We are doing everything possible to double the income of farmers,” he added.

The prime minister has repeatedly emphasised his government’s commitment on MSP as the Opposition and farmers protesting against the three new farm laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi had promised that the MSP mechanism “was there, is there and will remain” even after the implementation of the three farm laws.

“After the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” the PM had told Lok Sabha.

The PM also said that over the last seven years, the NDA government has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing, he asserted.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November last year, demanding the rollback of the three new farm laws. The three laws are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement