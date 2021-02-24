PM Modi: ‘Govt ushered historic increase in MSP, doing everything possible to double farmers’ income’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said his government has ushered a “historic increase” in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

In a series of tweets commemorating the completion of two years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-Kisan scheme, the Prime Minister said, “On this day, two years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring.”

“Our government had the honour of ushering a historic increase in MSP. We are doing everything possible to double the income of farmers,” he added.

The prime minister has repeatedly emphasised his government’s commitment on MSP as the Opposition and farmers protesting against the three new farm laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.

During the Budget Session of Parliament, Modi had promised that the MSP mechanism “was there, is there and will remain” even after the implementation of the three farm laws.

“After the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” the PM had told Lok Sabha.

The PM also said that over the last seven years, the NDA government has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing, he asserted.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November last year, demanding the rollback of the three new farm laws. The three laws are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.