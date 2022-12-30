PM Modi Mother Hiraba Death Updates: PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as his mother Hiraba passes away at 100

'My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary': PM Modi on Hiraba's 100th birthday

On the occasion of Hiraba Modi's 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote:

Mother — it’s not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions — love, patience, trust, and a lot more. Across the world, irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. And while doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own personal needs and aspirations.

Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he, too, would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his.

Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father’s photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same — age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever."

