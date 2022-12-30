scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
PM Modi Mother Hiraba Death Updates: PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as his mother Hiraba passes away at 100

PM Modi's mother Hiraba passes away: Hiraba Modi breathed her last at an Ahmedabad hospital, where she had been admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2022 8:25:10 am
pm modi mother hiraba death live updates latest news todayPrime Minister Narendra Mod with his mother Hiraba, who passed away at 3:30 am on December 30. (PTI file)

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Passes Away Live Updates (December 30):  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba (100) passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Friday. The PM is on his way to Ahmedabad, cancelling all engagements of the day.

A bulletin from the hospital, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am.

On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”.

Live Blog

Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as his mother Hiraba passes away at 100 at an Ahmedabad Hospital. Follow this space for all the latest news.

08:25 (IST)30 Dec 2022
'My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary': PM Modi on Hiraba's 100th birthday

On the occasion of Hiraba Modi's 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote:

Mother — it’s not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions — love, patience, trust, and a lot more. Across the world, irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. And while doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own personal needs and aspirations.

Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he, too, would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his.

Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father’s photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same — age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever."

08:21 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Amit Shah condoles Hiraba Modi's demise: 'The pain of losing a mother is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences at the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba. 

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The news of the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba is immensely sad. A mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, and the pain of losing her is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world."

"The struggles faced by HiraBa to nurture her family are an inspiration for all. Her sacrificial and ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with PM Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," he added. 

07:53 (IST)30 Dec 2022
PM Modi on his way to Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad after his mother Hiraba (100) passed away at a hospital there. 

On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”.

07:51 (IST)30 Dec 2022
PM Modi's mother Hiraba passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba (100) passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Friday. She breathed her last at around 3:30 am.

In February this year, the Gujarat government had shared a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba in 2019 by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The letter, written in Gujarati and dated June 5, 2019, congratulated Hiraba for Modi’s second term as Prime Minister.

Letter written by Lata Mangeshkar to PM Modi’s mother

“Many congratulations to you for your son and my brother Narendrabhai Modi for becoming the Prime Minister again with the blessings of Lord Rama. I salute your and Narendrabhai’s life full of simplicity. Wishing good luck to Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai (Modi’s younger brothers) and your entire family and I pray to God for healthy and long life,” the letter said.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 07:47 IST
