PM Modi asks ministers to spread awareness among people about vaccination, Covid protocols

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his Council of Ministers to spread awareness among people about following COVID-19 protocols and vaccination to keep the third wave of the pandemic at bay.
Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, he also asked the ministers to ensure that the projects for which they have laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them.
He also asked them keep track of the projects and ensure these are not delayed, sources said.
During the meeting which lasted nearly five hours, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul made a presentation on the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi stressed that people have to remain vigilant to contain the spread of the virus.
